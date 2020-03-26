The police are looking to nail an individual they’ve fingered for a March 20 commercial robbery in Flushing.
At around 8 p.m., the suspect, above, entered a nail salon, located at 132-61 41 Road, through a rear window, where he removed about $300 from the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
