The second-annual Joanna’s Fun Run is back!
Set for June 26, the 5K walk or run will raise money toward the study of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.
The fundraiser is in memory of 9-year-old Joanna Sophia Ioannou, who passed away in her sleep from the illness in 2018.
With the theme “Around the World,” the Whitestone run will submerge participants in different cultures across the planet. At every kilometer, runners will be exposed to the music of different countries — from bagpipes of Ireland, mariachis of Mexico, accordions of Italy to bouzouki of Greece and Cyprus and more.
Food booths with meals from various nations will welcome participants at the finish line, as well as drinks and entertainment.
The timed 5K fun walk or run will start at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, at 14-71 Clintonville St., and end at Holy Cross Church, at 150-05 12 Ave.
For more information or to register, visit joannasophiafoundation.org/events-register.
