Assemblywoman Nily Rozic’s (D-Fresh Meadows) co-authored bill to allow remote notarization was signed into law by Gov. Hochul as of Dec. 23.
Though remote notarization had been authorized in a limited capacity near the start of the pandemic, the legislation makes it a permanent fixture. In response to security concerns, the bill also specifies that “video conference technology” be used.
Rozic spoke to the new legislation’s urgency in a prepared statement.
“Despite the increasing notarizations that occur every year, the industry has not adapted to societal changes and technological advances. Notarization still requires people to be physically present in front of a notary public, despite technology that would allow for the same — or increased — security over video conference calls,” she said.
“Thank you to Gov. Hochul for signing this long overdue legislation that will allow all New Yorkers to access notarial services and would allow working people to have their documents notarized without losing wages for lost working hours spent at an in-person notary public.”
—Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.