Along with members of A Better College Point Civic Association, Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal stopped by the HANAC Senior Center in College Point and dropped off his food scraps at the Coastal Preservation Network weekly collection on Feb. 24.
Above, he meets with Joan Esposito, Richard Folz, Lorraine Sforza, Greta Hruska and Sally DeFelice at HANAC, and with Rosemarie Galante at top right.
At right, he is joined by Frank Sforza, left, Carla Mercado, ABCP President Jennifer Shannon, Cathleen Shannon and, in front, Michele Cali. Inset at top left, his composting contribution.
