There’s a new pair of best friends in Bayside.
Susan Michel and her new guide dog were matched after Bailey graduated from his training school, Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights. Michel suffers from vision loss and relies on the black lab to not only help her maneuver the world, but to keep her company.
“He’s a very happy boy and very smart,” said Michel. “He really takes care of me and he also wakes me up with great kisses each morning.”
Michel chose to change Bailey’s name from Oakley out of her love for the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” because the character George Bailey was so well-loved that he was called “the richest man in town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.