Cunningham Park’s Redwood Playground is officially open for business!
Community Board 9 District Manager Marie Adam Ovide, left, Friends of Cunningham Park member Diane Cohen, former District 23 City Councilmember Mark Weprin, City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), Borough President Donovan Richards, city Parks Department Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, CB 8 Chairperson Martha Taylor, CB 8 parks Committee Chairperson Bhitihara-Martha Fulton and Friends of Cunningham Park President Marc Haken celebrated the reconstructed playground with an April 22 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The playground at 193rd Street at Aberdeen Road had been closed off for two years as it received a plethora of upgrades, including a swing set, a concrete spray area for cooling off on hot days, safety surfaces for younger children and an ADA-compliant ramp. Geared toward younger children, the playground has designated equipment for those aged 2 to 5, as well as for 5 to 12.
— Katherine Donlevy
