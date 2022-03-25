Residents throw rally after shooting in Bayside

A rally was held in Bayside on Friday to address a recent shooting that took place in front of a foreclosed home that was being used as an Airbnb rental by squatters, according to the community.
“This has been going on for two years,” said Stephen Markowski, who lives across the street from the house located at 208-16 38 Ave. “They tried to keep a low profile, but we were joking one day that they are probably renting it out on Airbnb. Sure enough there was the house listed on the website, not once, but twice.”
The rental of the home by squatters has been a cause of public safety concern for the surrounding homeowners who live within the 111th Precinct, which has been considered one of the safest if not the safest precinct in Queens, according to the NYPD. Saturday morning’s shooting was the first shooting of the year within the precinct.
Nearly 20 shots were fired at a car the victim, 19, along with a group of other teenagers rode along 38th Avenue and 209th Street in Bayside as they were going to the Airbnb for a party, according to officials. The victim was later sent to NewYork-Presbyterian on Monday and was in stable condition.
“Twenty shots,” said Markowski. “What is it going to take for a public official to act on it?”
Robbie Schecter, 74, was out of town during the shooting, but lives around the corner from the foreclosed home.
“We’ve been here for 43 years,” said Schecter. “We’ve never seen anything like this happen before. It’s an incredibly peaceful place. We take walks around here to go to Bell Boulevard to go to the restaurants. Our kids love to come here to visit us from Long Island because there it’s just a bunch of strip malls. This is a neighborhood.”
Schecter’s neighbor Donald Chen, 73, agreed.
“I’ve lived here since 1983,” said Chen. “The worse thing that happens sometimes was a set of robberies. We are very close to Clearview Expressway, so it’s easy to get away, but something like this? No.”
The squatting has become a scourge, according to state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
“The transient occupants have held late night parties and threatened the neighbors here,” said Liu. “We’ve seen just last week shootings on this block — could you imagine 19 shots being fired on this block — one shot landing in someone’s stomach. Another landed in a car seat. Thankfully there was no baby in that car seat.”
Liu and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) said they have called upon the city, specifically the Department of Buildings to take a look at what is happening at the house and to issue a vacate order.
The DOB sent inspectors to the home ahead of the press conference, according Liu. He said he is giving them to time to make a determination on a vacate order.
“We are exploring every option to get these people out of this neighborhood,” said Braunstein.
Liu said he was demanding that Airbnb stop listing the property.
Markowski said that the squatters use different names for every time they list the house.
“Every time we get Airbnb to take down a listing they put one back up,” said Braunstein. “We have also been in contact with the bank to expedite eviction proceedings and foreclosure proceedings. This has been going on for two years now and this past weekend this issue has reached a new level of urgency.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who lives a few blocks from where the shooting took place, called into the meeting from Washington, DC.
“I received calls from some of my neighbors about the horror that happened,” said Meng. “This has been a nightmare for our community. Bullets were literally flying around in the middle of the night. It could have hit any of our family members, friends or neighbors. Airbnb needs to take this problem more seriously, otherwise they have blood on their hands.”
Hours after the rally, Airbnb said that it has cancelled all bookings for that house and will continue to do so in the future, according to the congresswoman via Twitter. She further iterated that Liu and Braunstein will be watching closely to make sure the company keeps its word.
As the rally concluded, former homeowner Joe Carrollo spoke to residents, police and elected officials to clarify that he cannot evict the homeowners himself because the house has been the property of Citi Bank and Bank of America since 2018. He personally handed over documents to the 111th Precinct to prove that he is no longer responsible for the property and said he was equally upset about what has happened to his former home of 15 years.
He later noted that one of the banks has plans to auction the house on June 16 and who ever takes over the property will become the person who has to evict the squatters unless Citi or Bank of America steps in to evict.
“I believe at approximately June 16, the house is going up for auction,” Police Officer Belinda Story, said to the Queens Chronicle, a neighborhood community officer. “At that point whoever is still living there would have to start the eviction process.”
A city Department of Finance search depicts that the property has changed hands to Wilmington Savings Fund Society in 2020. Despite this, the house is still listed in Carrollo’s name in an active file for a complaint from the DOB on March 22.
“People were observed carrying a gas hot water heater and gas boiler from a white Ford Econoline van parked in the driveway, and then carrying these items into the house,” said the complaint. “A few hours later an old boiler and hot water heater were carried into the same van. A few hours later a large, electrical panel was carried into the house.”
Ron McMahan, CEO of Wilmington Savings Bank, said that the house has been in foreclosure for 10 years.
“The borrower, who apparently appeared at the press conference, has deeded the house to multiple third parties and they have been skimming rents for years and recently turned the subject property into some sort of a bed and breakfast,” said McMahan. “We have never been able to get the police to respond or city code enforcement to go out there.”
The house is in relatively good condition, according to McMahan, which he imagined made it difficult for the city or police to respond.
“The problem is that we are just a lender,” said McMahan. “We finally have a foreclosure option scheduled for June 16. This has been 10 years. The problem here is that the courts in New York will not foreclose on people. We are probably facing a multiple year eviction with these people unless the neighbors literally force the police to get those people out. This is a police problem and a judge’s problem.”
