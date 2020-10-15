Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) has served as assemblymember for the 26th District for five consecutive terms, and he cites his decade-long career as proof that he is the best candidate to propel his constituents through the pandemic toward stability.
“Voters can trust me to help us navigate through these difficult times,” he said, pointing toward his history of supporting lower tax rates, paid family leave and gun safety laws as evidence, as well as his service on the Aging, Health and Ways and Means committees and chairmanship of the Cities Committee.
His Republican opponent, professional stage actor union member, humanities professor and product of a small business family John-Alexander Sakelos, believes Braunstein’s 10-year reign has been a pitfall for the district.
“I saw what was going on in the state Assembly and I saw what the current leadership was doing and I saw that there was a lot of corruption in Albany,” said Sakelos, who grew up in Bayside working in his family’s Flushing century-old business, Flowers by Peter. “I believe this is a post that deserves to be filled by citizen lawmakers.”
One of Sakelos’ main candidacy points is the establishment of term limits, which exist for some positions, such as City Council, but not for state Assembly, thus allowing Braunstein to potentially fulfill the seat for the rest of his life.
“I don’t think it’s proper for anybody to serve more than four terms. Cream rises. If you’re a good public servant then you’ll get elected or appointed to another post,” said Sakelos, pointing out that Braunstein sponsored a 2019 bill to extend terms for his own seat from two years to four. “We’re in this mess we’re in because we’ve had the same solutions to the same problems.”
The largest issue Sakelos aims to tackle as an assemblymember is one that Braunstein has a different view of — bail reform. The former believes the law has only contributed to chaos and was a mistake, whereas the incumbent, a supporter of the legislation, admits it has some flaws and is in need of revising.
“Over time, cash bail has created a system where individuals who can afford it are free to return to their daily lives until their court date, whereas poorer individuals who have not been convicted of a crime are forced to remain in local jails,” Braunstein said, noting that he has participated in the push to re-establish some offenses as bail eligible, including first-degree vehicular assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and sex trafficking of a child.
The assemblymember asserted that claims by bail reform opponents that it has led to the city’s 177 percent increase in shootings, as of June, is nothing short of “fear mongering.” There has been no proven correlation between the two, or the city’s previously rising crime, which has now decreased by 1.4 percent compared to 2019.
In place of bail reform as enacted, Salekos favors judiciary discretion.
“It was well intended ... How they executed it was very irresponsible and very poor,” said Sakelos, who supports bail elimination for truly nonviolent offenders, but finds issue with the discovery aspect of the law — any information pertaining to a trial must be made available to the defendant and prosecution earlier in the procedure.
“The victims of rape now have their information disclosed to those who have been accused,” he said. “So if, God forbid, something happens and I’m the accused perpetrator I now have the information of my victim and the legal right to go to the crime scene and do my own investigation ... imagine the violation.”
Braunstein said that his top priority, however, would be protecting middle-class families from bearing the brunt of financial shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
“New York State faces a projected $14 billion loss in revenue this fiscal year,” he said. “Absent federal assistance, I support increasing taxes on individuals earning over $1,000,000 in income rather than resorting to middle-class tax increases or devastating budget cuts.”
The city public school system was one of the many agencies to experience a fiscal year 2021 budget cut in order to alleviate pandemic-driven economic strains — the City Council slashed Department of Education funding by $182 million in July.
Since then, Gov. Cuomo made threats to cut up to an additional 20 percent of state funding from local services in the case that more federal aid didn’t come through. Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said that equates to about 9,000 city teaching jobs.
“I will prioritize education funding in the budget discussion,” Braunstein said. “Our children have been through a lot this past year and we need to ensure that our schools have the funding they need to open up safely and effectively.”
One topic that both candidates agree on somewhat is that taxes in the 26th Assembly District are unbearably high.
“New York City’s property tax system unfairly taxes Queens homeowners, particular co-op owners, at higher effective property tax rates than wealthy homeowners in Manhattan and Brooklyn,” said Braunstein, promising to play a leading role in reversing that standard.
Salekos plans to attack the “mansion tax,” which taxes homes worth between $1 and $2 million at 1 percent when sold.
“That’s every house in Bayside. Why is that house worth over $1 million? Because you upped the taxes and fees for so long ... you’ve artificially inflated the prices and then taxed us on the inflation,” he said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’m struggling to buy a house in the town I grew up in. That’s crazy.”
