Incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) declared victory in the race for the Third Congressional District seat July 17, even though not all Queens absentee ballots have been counted and one of his challengers had not yet conceded.
Suozzi has held the House of Representatives seat, which includes Bay Terrace, Douglaston, Glen Oaks, Little Neck and Whitestone, since 2016. He ran unopposed in the 2018 Democratic primary before defeating Republican candidate Dan DeBono. In his third bid for the seat, Suozzi faced two challengers in the Democratic primary: Melanie D’Arrigo, who claimed approximately 26 percent of the votes, and Michael Weinstock, who only received approximately 8 percent of the votes. Weinstock conceded to Suozzi two days after the June 23 election.
“I am overwhelmed by the support I’ve received in this record high primary turnout,” Suozzi said in a released statement. He declared victory in a virtual celebration with over 130 supporters after Board of Elections data showed he swept the majority of the 50,593 counted votes. “The people on Long Island and Queens know how hard I fight for them in Washington.”
Suffolk and Nassau reported completion of ballot-counting, and Suozzi claimed about 68 percent of all votes in both counties. He has proven slightly less popular in Queens than in the Long Island counties at this time, claiming 59 percent of the votes here, though Queens has not yet finished counting absentee ballots. The borough expects to complete counting in the next few weeks.
Despite Suozzi’s declaration, D’Arrigo had not conceded to his campaign until the morning of July 21 when she called to congratulate him on the win.
“The reason I had not conceded was because there were tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted,” D’Arrigo told the Chronicle Tuesday. “At this point Nassau and Suffolk County have certified their election results. Queens has not yet certified the election, but according to the Queens BOE website, 99 percent of votes have been counted. I strongly believe that every vote counts and I want voters to know how powerful their vote is in affecting change so I was not about to concede until each of their voices were heard.”
D’Arrigo said that though her campaign run has come to an end, she will continue to advocate in the political sphere for universal healthcare, reproductive rights, a just transition to renewable energy, immigrant rights, equality for all people and an end to corporate money in politics.
As the winner of the Democratic primary, Suozzi will go on to face Republican George Devolder-Santos, Libertarian Howard Rabin and Working Family Party member Bob Cohen in the Nov. 3 general election.
“We still have a lot of work that needs to be done,” Suozzi said. “We continue to be in a health crisis, and we must address the economic impacts of the pandemic. My constituents want me to keep getting things done for Long Island and New York and that is exactly what I will continue doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.