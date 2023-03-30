Some community members may have recently discovered old electronics in their homes as they start their spring cleaning.
Those looking to dispose of those items need look no further: The office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) will collect electronic waste for disposal this Sunday, April 2, at the Queens Botanical Garden.
“Not only is it illegal in New York City to dispose of electronics with your trash or recyclables, it could result in a $100 fine,” Ung said in a statement. “E-waste is also incredibly toxic to the environment.”
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., district residents can drop off their old televisions, computers, radios, phones and other devices at the garden’s parking lot, located on Crommelin Street between Blossom Avenue and Saull Street. The event will take place rain or shine.
This weekend’s e-waste collection is made possible in partnership with the Lower East Side Ecology Center, the Department of Sanitation and, of course, the Queens Botanical Garden.
