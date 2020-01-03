Recycle your Christmas tree

Don’t let your Christmas tree go to waste now that the holiday season is over — recycle it at the Parks and Sanitation departments’s Mulchfest.

Trees can be dropped off at any Mulchfest location until Jan. 11 to be recycled as wood chips that will be used to nourish growing city trees. The public is invited to watch the process on Chipping Saturdays, Jan. 4 and 11.

Queens has 14 drop-off locations, two of which are in the northern section: Cunningham Park at 196th Place and Union Turnpike, and Francis Lewis Park at Third Avenue and the Whitestone Expressway.

Over 28,000 trees were recycled last year, a number the city is hoping to beat.

Participants are asked to remove all lights, ornaments and netting before bringing the tree to a Mulchfest site. Bags will be provided for those who wish to take some free mulch home. Weather permitting, the Sanitation Department will conduct curbside tree collections for mulching from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17.

Those interested in volunteering, or who would like to find another location, may visit nycgovparks.org.