The year 2022 was filled with plenty of highs and plenty of lows. As North Queens, along with the rest of the city, made strides toward recovering from the pandemic, the first half of the year meant the reopening of several area institutions. And though there was no shortage of politics, it was far from politics as usual. But through it all, North Queens was resilient. Here are the highlights, January through June.
January
As Omicron continued to spread after the holidays, the need for Covid-19 testing was dire throughout the city. Civic leaders in Whitestone and College Point expressed their frustration with the lack of testing options available in the area.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) was denied entry to the City Council chambers on Jan. 5 for refusing to show proof of vaccination, and continued to withhold her vaccination status. Asked about it and vaccine mandates by NY1, she said, “I don’t need to show you my papers. This is not Nazi Germany.” Though she later apologized for the comment, she was widely criticized for it. By Jan. 20, she was granted a religious exemption by the Council.
With the new year came the report from Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) documenting the wages allegedly owed to home care workers in Flushing. He held a rally at the Flushing Library calling for the end of 24-hour shifts on Jan. 12.
February
Spirits were high in North Queens at the beginning of February as Downtown Flushing welcomed back its annual Lunar New Year Parade, which had been canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. Another reason to celebrate was the news that the Flushing Library would likely open in the spring, as it would go on to do. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the branch had opened and closed several times.
The Whitestone community mourned the loss of Mario Polito, a beloved presence in the neighborhood and longtime employee at Tony’s Beechhurst Deli, which his family owns. His funeral was on Feb. 2.
College Point’s own James Cervino, Community Board 7 environmental chair and visiting scientist and faculty member at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency regarding alleged violations of the Clean Water Act committed by the contractors responsible for the ongoing sewer work in the area. Cervino alleged that the contractor had used a site at 20th Avenue and 119th Street as a transfer station for the whole project, leaving a several-stories-tall pile of contaminated dirt on the waterfront. The Chronicle first reported on the site in January; in the spring, the contractor removed the pile.
Meanwhile, Con Edison gas and electric bills spiked across the state, and North Queens residents did not go unscathed.
But the area ended the month on a high note: The New York Hall of Science reopened for the first time since March 2020. Though it had initially closed due to the onset of the pandemic, that was extended due to damage suffered during Hurricane Ida. Despite announcing the opening on two days’ notice, the museum welcomed about 800 visitors on its first weekend back in action.
March
Though the Major League Baseball lockout threatened to leave countless numbers of Citi Field employees without work at the beginning of the month, the lockout’s conclusion was good news for workers, the Queens economy and Mets fans alike.
Concern regarding the safety of Asian Americans persisted in March following several anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the city in February.
North Queens got its first taste of 2023’s City Council elections as former state Sen. Tony Avella announced in March that he would challenge Paladino for her seat, once again. In announcing the run, Avella turned heads when he said that creating a “government in exile” could be warranted in light of Paladino’s membership. The councilmember’s camp fired back, calling Avella “delusional.”
The Coastal Preservation Network in College Point moved mountains — err, barges — when the nonprofit removed three metal hulls from the shore of Big Rock Beach. The decaying barges were each more than 20 feet long and had washed up on the beach more than 15 years prior.
Tragedy struck Downtown Flushing on St. Patrick’s Day when a five-alarm fire hit the mini mall at 40-10 Main St. The blaze devastated upwards of 30 businesses, owners of which turned to Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and her office for assistance in the days that followed.
Discussion of mask and vaccination mandates were front and center once again as Mayor Adams took to Citi Field to announce that visiting athletes and performers would no longer need to be vaccinated. The move was criticized from numerous angles, including from Paladino, who, days later, held an anti-mandate rally at the Unisphere, and called for those city employees fired for not being vaccinated to be reinstated.
April
North Queens kicked things off in April by honoring two influential members of the broader community. The softball field at John Bowne High School was renamed in honor of longtime coach Bruce Bitterman; Holly Avenue and Robinson Street was co-named for Flushing activist Sarah Whiting, who was known for her work at the PS 24 afterschool center and with the Flushing branch of the NAACP.
Perhaps the biggest North Queens legend honored in April (and arguably, all year), though, was Mets pitcher Tom Seaver. The borough paid homage to the Hall of Famer on Opening Day (also Jackie Robinson Day) when the Mets unveiled his statue outside Citi Field, a moment for the history books in Queens.
But that was far from the only news coming out of Willets Point in April. Discussion of Mets owner Steve Cohen potentially building a casino to the east of Citi Field gained momentum in the spring.
On Earth Day, climate activists from across the country took to The New York Times printing facility in College Point to protest the paper’s coverage of the climate crisis, which they felt was insufficient. The protesters caused significant delays in the delivery of papers that day.
On April 25, the Flushing Library — the busiest library in the country — at long last reopened, offering partial service as construction inside shifted to nights.
May
North Queens residents watched with the rest of the country as a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, revealing that Roe v. Wade was poised to be overturned. Across the borough, residents protested to protect the right to choose an abortion.
Days later, Flushing would bid farewell to longtime activist Mandingo Osceola Tshaka, who led a years-long campaign to honor those buried at the Ole Burial Ground of Flushing.
The middle of the month marked the culmination of the months-long redistricting saga. The state’s new state Senate and Congressional maps had been challenged in court, ultimately causing those primary elections to be delayed from June to August. In North Queens, the final maps — which were drawn by a court-appointed special master — led state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) to run in the other’s district, as they each no longer lived in their own districts under the final version.
After months of little to no news on the topic, a deal for the controversial transitional housing facility proposed for 39-03 College Point Blvd. in Downtown Flushing officially moved forward at the end of May. That sparked a demonstration from members of Flushing United, who were concerned that temporary housing would be insufficient in combatting the homelessness and housing crises that have been rampant throughout the city this year.
June
Paladino captured a fair amount of attention in June, as the Chronicle reported at the time that she was one of only two city Councilmembers who had not yet introduced any of her own legislation. She would go on to be the last to do so (that took until the fall).
But Paladino garnered widespread attention when she denounced city funds being spent on Drag Queen Story Hour, a program designed to celebrate gender diversity through reading. In doing so, she made several anti-LGBTQIA+ comments, even going as far as to equate the program to “child grooming.” She also threatened to pull funding from any school in her district found to be hosting the program. Her comments resulted in calls for her censure and to be stripped of her committee assignments. Though Paladino said her constituents had “been vocal” about their concern on the topic, the Chronicle found that opinions were fairly mixed among District 19 parents.
Schools were a concern boroughwide, even as the academic year came to a close. Mayor Adams’ cuts to the city’s education budget sparked outrage from Queens parents, many from North Queens neighborhoods.
In light of two mass shootings in May — one in Buffalo, NY and the other in Uvalde, Tx. — members of the Flushing community marched against gun violence on June 12, many donning white to pay tribute to victims of such incidents.
The march, which was organized by the Flushing Hate Free Zone campaign, began outside La Jornada Food Pantry at the Bland Houses and ended on the steps of Flushing High School.
