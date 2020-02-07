Record complaints at NYCHA complex

Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) jumped into action after receiving a record number of complaints from constituents living in the New York City Housing Authority’s Pomonok Houses in Flushing.

“The living conditions faced by my constituents at Pomonok are absolutely unacceptable,” said Rosenthal in statement released on Feb 3.

Rosenthal conducted a walkthrough of the property with NYCHA Chairperson Gregory Russ and Pomonok Residents Association President Tamika Williams, as well as representatives from the offices of Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and City Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) to address constituent concerns.

The property has the largest concentration of individual NYCHA buildings in Queens with 35, and is home to 4,200 residents.

Rosenthal’s office saw an approximate 25 percent increase in complaints from 2018 to 2019. One of the most extreme complaints came from a constituent who reported a broken trash compactor 550 days prior to the walkthrough that remains broken, an issue that has led to sanitary and rodent issues.

The walkthrough was followed by a two-hour-long meeting where issues were discussed and surveyed further, and it was unveiled that over half of the development’s trash compactors were inoperable.

Other complaints from residents included additional unsanitary conditions and NYCHA’s failure to address work order requests. Defective intercoms, inoperable locks on entryways, and dozens of extinguished exterior lights created security and safety concerns for the residents as well.

At the end of the meeting, NYCHA agreed to return to the development within eight weeks to present an action plan and a status report on the discussed concerns. Rosenthal pledged $125,000 to replace 40 defunct trash compactors, which Russ agreed to match for a total of 80 new compactors. Stavisky also promised $250,000 in funding to address lighting concerns.

“Productive politics encompass open and honest dialogue followed by accountability, and that was our achievement today,” said Williams. “Pomonok constituents are happy to have Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal, NYCHA Chair Russ, and all of our elected officials at the table. Together we can restore Pomonok Houses to its original state as ‘The Jewel’ it once was.”

In spite of the rising complaints, NYCHA had introduced NYCHA Cares at the development in 2019. The maintenance program targets open work orders that require skilled labor and claims to have addressed or canceled over 77 percent at the development. The agency also installed a new supervisor at the complex

“We are grateful to Assemblymember Rosenthal for convening a productive meeting between NYCHA residents, Chair Greg Russ and elected officials,” said Barbara​Brancaccio, NYCHA’s chief communications officer. “Pomonok Houses has $393 million in capital need due to years of federal disinvestment. NYCHA remains committed to addressing the numerous issues at Pomonok and we have already begun to see improvements, but more work needs to be done.”