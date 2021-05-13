The sheep and alpaca at Queens County Farm Museum got their annual haircuts last Saturday. Several pounds of heavy fleece were shaved off their bodies in preparation for the warmer weather.
Visitors were invited to watch artisans like sheep-shearer Donald Kating, above center, rid the animals of their winter coats, a yearly process that prevents them from overheating in the summer or contracting parasites.
Kating, a 40-year veteran of farming based in Poughkeepsie, demonstrated the procedure and even offered some pieces to the farm’s visitors.
After their haircuts, the sheep and alpaca looked 10 years younger and 10 tons lighter.
Most of the shaven wool was sent to Battenkill Fibers, a fiber mill 190 miles north, where it will be washed, carted and spun into yarn.
The transformed material will eventually find its way back to the Queens Farm, where it will be sold inside its Farm Store.
The Special Admission Day also featured hay rides, live music from New Orleans-influenced band Mama Juke, a beer garden, food trucks and the Adopt-A-Worm Composting Program for home composting.
— by Katherine Donlevy
