State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) will not introduce a parkland alienation bill for a Citi Field-adjacent casino this session, the lawmaker said at a town hall on the matter Friday evening.
“There is no agreement between [New Green Willets] and the community on paper, a memorandum of understanding, that outlines exactly what the contributions to the community — aside from the tax revenue, obviously — would be,” Ramos said, referring to Cohen’s lobbying group.
Speaking with reporters later, she reiterated that point before adding, “If we were to proceed with this, I wouldn’t want it to fare the way Barclays [Center] and the surrounding community have fared.”
Ramos’ decision effectively delays plans for a casino at the site, despite Cohen’s aggressive campaign.
Asked about the senator’s choice, a spokesperson for Cohen told the Chronicle via email, “We have been working closely with Senator Ramos from the beginning and her input has been an important part of our approach.
“We will continue to partner with her and our neighbors in Queens as we incorporate their feedback and have an open dialogue with the community and a transparent process on how best to reimagine the 50 acres of asphalt around Citi Field.”
The senator was forthcoming with the audience about her conversations with Cohen and his team, noting that they have “been putting pressure on” her to move ahead with a parkland alienation bill. While she did not have renderings of the proposal to share, she said the plan includes a casino, a convention center, a concert hall, a 250-key hotel and a food hall with area vendors.
Since the land Citi Field and its parking lot are built on is technically part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park and is legally considered parkland, which the Mets lease, previous proposals for the site — including a soccer stadium and a shopping mall, among others — have failed. The state Court of Appeals blocked the mall plan in 2017 on that basis, but said the state Legislature could alienate the land for a specific purpose. In such cases, the lost parkland needs to be replaced nearby.
Assemblyman Jeff Aubry (D-Corona) took the first step toward that in March, introducing an alienation bill that would allow New Green Willets to build a casino and related facilities in the Citi Field parking lot in exchange for either 20 acres of green space on the site or an investment from New Green Willets of the equivalent fair market value of the alienated space into capital improvements on existing parkland. The legislation cannot move forward without an identical bill from Ramos; without one this year, Aubry would need to reintroduce his bill next session.
Aubry did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
None of that matters, however, if the state Gaming Commission does not award Cohen one of three downstate casino licenses up for grabs, two of which could be given to the existing racinos Resorts World in South Ozone Park and Empire City in Yonkers. Other sites on the table include the Nassau Coliseum, Times Square and Coney Island, Even if Cohen were to win a license, and Ramos introduced a parkland alienation bill that was signed into law, because it is a state bill regarding city property, Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) would need to introduce and get passed a home rule message, effectively greenlighting the plan and triggering the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, which would go through Community Board 3, the borough president, the City Council and Mayor Adams.
Ramos said the commission estimated that process would take 18 months at minimum.
Ramos said Friday that Cohen wants her to introduce a bill ahead of this week’s City Council stated meeting, the final one of the session. But according to the senator, Moya has no intentions of moving on a home rule message this session, either.
Moya’s office did not immediately comment on the matter.
If a casino license is granted to a site in the five boroughs, Ramos said, 10 percent of the tax revenue would divided in half and allocated to the state education budget and to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Views on the casino itself were mixed on Friday as dozens took the opportunities to voice their opinions.
