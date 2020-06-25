“Every day we fear that when we step out the door, we may never come home again. We are criminalized and made to be monsters because of our skin color. Our corrupt and broken system has made us out to be monsters. They fear the color of skin as if it’s a weapon or a threat to them. They don’t see a human when they shoot or when they kill us, they see our blackness ... How many more of us have to die until they understand we aren’t the monsters they make us out to be?”
Teenager Karina C. stood in front of the Unisphere and belted out the names George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement in the past four months, to a crowd of over 1,000 people on June 19. The crowd marched the three miles from Jackson Heights in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement for the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth.
June 19 commemorates black freedom from American slavery, which only came for Texan slaves two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1963. For many black citizens, the day parallels the Fourth of July and is celebrated with parties and picnics.
“It’s Juneteenth, ya’ll. We should all be out having a barbecue. We shouldn’t be out here, but we are because we have to make change,” said 19-year-old Kiiren Aamer Jackson. “It’s not us that needs to change. It is the system. This is institutional, that’s what has to change.”
Organized by Karina’s mother and 2021 candidate for City Council Giselle Burgess and Youth Civil Rights Social Justice Activist Larry M. Smith Jr., the rally was marked by the various young speakers who aimed to shed light on the ways black Americans remain enslaved in modern forms.
“We’re not just talking about reform and policy. We’re talking about philosophy. We’re talking about de-colonizing our culture ... It’s about a broken system that has established an illusion that some people are less worthy,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx-Queens), using the credit system as an example. “Everybody knows that our credit system is a scam. The people giving you a credit score are in the same camp as the people who profit off of you having a higher interest rate from having a poor credit score. That is how we stay down economically and once you trap our people in a cycle of mass incarceration, how will we ever get out? It’s generational.”
In the midst of Ocasio-Cortez’s speech, a women in the crowd passed out and had what appeared to be a seizure. Members of the crowd used their “No Justice, No Peace” and “White Silence is Violence” posters to shield her from the 85-degree sun as others identifying as medics gave her water and sugar. Nearby police walked over a few minutes after the young woman had been moved to the grass in front of the Queens Museum.
“By the time they came over here somebody already carried her all the way over there in the shade. They just waltzed over like they didn’t give a f--k,” said Melissa Scott, a 20-year-old youth activist. “It’s just funny because it just proves the s--t that we’re talking about. Ya’ll don’t give a f--k because if somebody let off a gunshot over here, ya’ll be running, but someone’s over here literally having a seizure and everybody is like ‘F--k it, seizure, we don’t really care.’”
The rally ended minutes before another one aimed to “rejuvenate” the community was scheduled to begin, but an hour passed without the organizers appearing. One attendee, Anthony Jean-Bart, took control into his own hands and led a march around the Unisphere.
Earlier in the day, Mayor de Blasio announced that Juneteenth would be celebrated as an official city holiday beginning in 2021 — Gov. Cuomo issued an order two days earlier recognizing it as a holiday for state employees and said he would propose making it an official state holiday. De Blasio’s announcement came a week after the mayor stated he would rename streets in each borough for the Black Lives Matter movement and paint the slogan on the pavement. Queens’ renaming will appear on 153rd Street between Jamaica and Archer avenues. For many protesters, de Blasio’s actions have been nothing more than performative.
“That’s been his whole thing,” said one marcher carrying a “Defund the Police” sign. “He panders to people and he doesn’t make any real change. What a lot of people are asking for is a billion-dollar cut to the NYPD budget and he just can’t do it. He said, ‘Yeah, we’ll cut it,’ but there’s no solid commitment and it’s just another letdown.”
As outlined by de Blasio’s proposed 2021 fiscal year budget as of May 14, the NYPD would be allocated $5,644,654 as of May 14, a total that the Budget Justice Campaign noted that is larger than those for health, homeless services, youth development and workforce development combined. The mayor announced June 7 he would shift some of the law enforcement funds to “youth and social services,” but has not since clarified how much money would be transferred or to what agencies and programs. He and the City Council must agree on a budget by July 1.
Smith, reinforcing a sentiment noted by a sign, “One bad apple spoils the whole barrel,” reiterated the need for police accountability.
“These good cops out here, whether they’re good as they say they’re good, and they’re watching their partners beating up a pedestrian, a human being, you’re just as guilty as the person who’s doing it,” said Smith. “Start telling those good cops that every black man, every black woman, we are not threats to them, we don’t have weapons, we are unarmed, what do we have to scare them? Our voice? Our skin color’s a threat to them?”
