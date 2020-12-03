“BioReference, stop the discrimination now!”
Ralliers gathered outside the Queens Crossing laboratory Wednesday after one of the company’s former employees filed a charge of discrimination, alleging that she and her Chinese colleagues were paid less than their co-workers.
“If we don’t stand up today our working conditions will only get worse. We have to fight for our rights,” said Sang Yuan, the phlebotomist, or blood test technician, responsible for filing the charge at the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She spoke in Chinese, but her speech was translated at the press conference.
According to the charge, Yuan began working for BioReference at the 38-08 Union St. location in 2013. She immediately noticed that she and her Chinese peers were assigned additional and burdensome tasks that went beyond their blood collection duties, such as stocking inventory and bookkeeping. Yuan said she was often forced to work overtime to complete the hefty workload, but that the company reduced her hours logged so that she is not properly compensated.
The charge also alleges that some of the tasks require Yuan to view HIPPA protected information, a violation she believes her supervisors are aware of and encourage — “she has instructed us to hide this work when people who do not work in the Flushing patient service centers are on the premises,” Yuan said in the charge.
Furthermore, the only non-Chinese phlebotomist at the location is not required to perform those extra tasks or work overtime, and is not undercompensated, the charge reads.
BioReference did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
"The company has been mistreating its Chinese workers for years, before the pandemic," said Sarah Ahn of Flushing Workers Center, which organized the rally alongside the Chinese Staff & Workers Association. "We condemn BioReference ... The company has been mistreating its Chinese workers for years, even before the pandemic."
Ahn called on area elected officials to stand up for Yuan and her Chinese co-workers and rectify the injustice, especially in a time when essential workers are routinely honored for braving the front lines of the pandemic.
“I believe that BioReference is treating me as cheap labor to perform other kinds of tasks because I am a Chinese woman and, because of my imperfect and accented English, easily exploited,” Yuan said in the charge. “By requiring me and other Chinese phlebotomists to perform these time-consuming tasks in addition to our phlebotomy work, BioReference imposes on us a different and disproportionately heavy workload as compared to our non-Chinese counterparts.”
