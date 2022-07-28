State Sen. John Liu teamed up with Councilmember Linda Lee last Saturday morning to lift up the environment with a rain barrel giveaway in Cunningham Park.
In total, residents picked up 100 rain barrels, provided by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Elected officials throughout the borough have hosted similar events recently, even as the heat wave has put rain in short supply. That includes state Sen. Leroy Comrie, with whom Lee partnered for another rain barrel giveaway at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Queens Village the same day.
