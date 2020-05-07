College Point residents are banding together to supply meals for area nursing home essential workers and to stock the neighborhood food pantry.
The fundraiser began as an effort to show appreciation to the frontline workers at Waterview Nursing Home, Woodcrest Nursing Home and Cliffside Nursing Home. The project expanded when organizers learned that Saint Fidelis of Sigmaringen Roman Catholic Church food pantry was in need of donations.
As of May 6, the fundraiser had raised $2,445 of its $10,000 goal.
If enough support is received, the organizers plan to expand their efforts once again to supply meals to FDNY Engine 297/Ladder 130 as well as to other essential workers of College Point.
The “Help us support College Point during COVID-19” fundraiser can be found at GoFundMe.com and is sponsored by A Better College Point, Coastal Preservation Network, Margaret Loughlin Homes, Genaro’s Pizzeria and City Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).
For more information contact Kathryn Cervino at kathryncervino@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.