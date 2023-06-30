The future of Rainbow Child Development Center’s four Queens schools became clearer this week as the city Department of Education went back on its threats to end all contracts with the network and moved to restore its enrollment for the upcoming school year.
In May, Rainbow and parents learned no students had been enrolled in any of the four schools’ Pre-K and 3-K For All programs for the 2023-24 academic year. Owners Christine and Jing Ye were informed the same day that the DOE had not assigned students to any of the locations in Little Neck, Flushing, Long Island City and Fresh Meadows due to an investigation by the agency into a nearly three-year-old parent complaint and was considering terminating its agreements with the schools.
That left families scrambling to make arrangements for their children, many of whom had been assigned to schools far away from home instead. Many joined the Yes at a protest outside the Flushing school June 15, where the group called on the DOE to alter its course.
Meanwhile, the DOE owed the network upwards of $2 million, as the Chronicle previously reported; the agency denied owing any money at the time.
The change comes after state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) the Yes met with Department of Education officials this week, during which they discussed a “corrective action plan” that would address the allegation at the heart of the investigation: that parents were required to enroll their children in afterschool programs. The Yes deny that.
“The families has been put through a lot — I don’t want this whole thing to be like, ‘Hey, this is your fault, his fault, whoever’s fault,’” she told the Chronicle. “I want our program to be back as soon as possible, so these parents don’t suffer.”
Precisely what the DOE’s corrective action plan will be is not yet clear, nor is it clear when it will be finalized. Christine Ye said she is open to finding a solution that keeps the doors open but emphasized that ending the afterschool program is not a feasible option.
“We have a lot of working families,” she said. “These families need afterschool care ... we need to be able to provide that service.”
Parents have already begun accepting their offers at Rainbow, as they had hoped to do back in May.
Liu was glad to see the DOE act as quickly as it did. “If [the issue were] left unchecked for another few weeks, Rainbow would have closed,” he told the Chronicle. Later, he added, “It’s not a 180 [the DOE] did — they hopped on the express train.”
As for the money owed to Rainbow, Christine Ye said that while everything for the 2022-23 school year — barring June — has been paid, the network has still not been paid for some 2021-22 expenses. She did not say how much was owed as of Friday.
Even so, Christine Ye said that is not her top priority at this point: Ensuring students have a place at Rainbow this fall is.
“I don’t want to make a big deal right now,” she said. “I want to work this out with the DOE first, so at least a family can relax and say, ‘Hey, we’re all set for September.’”
