St. Mary’s Hospital for Children received a huge donation from a nonprofit that fights child hunger Aug. 13 — Operation Cr Inc. donated more than $10,000 worth of KN95 masks to the Bayside hospital.
The donation was a part of Operation Cr’s COVID-19 relief program to provide food to families fighting food insecurity, which includes providing resources such as face masks to low-income individuals and staff members who work with children at risk of getting COVID-19.
Those interested in donating to Operation Cr’s relief program can contact the organization’s director, William Dobie, at operationcr2018@gmail.com
