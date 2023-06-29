Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) is partnering with the Department of Environmental Protection to distribute rain barrels to District 23 residents on Sunday, July 16.
Pickup will start at 10 a.m. at the Queens County Farm Museum at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy.
Interested parties must call Lee’s district office at (718) 468-0137 to reserve their rain barrels in advance as supplies are limited.
On collection day, reserved barrels must be picked up before 11 a.m. Unclaimed ones will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis after that.
