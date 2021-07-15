Seven months ago, a BioReference Laboratories phlebotomist first rang alarm bells that the company discriminated against its Chinese workers.
The alleged prejudice reportedly has continued, and now Flushing leaders are calling for the state to step in.
Six Chinese-American employees told The City last week that the company had been paying them lower wages than their non-Chinese counterparts while being assigned additional and burdensome tasks that went beyond their blood collection duties.
The article outlines similar conditions first reported by the Chronicle in December 2020 after phlebotomist Sang Yuan filed a charge of discrimination against her employers.
On July 12, state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) sent letters to state Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli calling for an investigation into BioReference.
“BioReference has millions of dollars in contracts with both New York City and New York State, most notably the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. These alleged discriminatory practices are extremely deplorable,” Stavisky wrote to both state representatives. “We should not be conducting business with a company who fails to treat their employees equally and properly.”
Sandra Ung, Flushing’s Democratic nominee for City Council, publicly supported the investigation, calling the allegations “disturbing.”
A spokesperson from the Comptroller’s Office told the Chronicle that they are unclear whether the matter falls under their jurisdiction, but is reviewing the matter along with Stavisky’s letter.
Neither the Attorney General’s Office, nor BioReference responded to requests for comment.
