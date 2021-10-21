Queensborough Community College scored three second-half goals to defeat Bronx Community College, 3-0 and win the 2021 CUNY Athletic Conference Community College Men’s Soccer Championship, played on Monday evening at the Metropolitan Oval in Maspeth.
It was the first championship event hosted by the CUNY Athletic Conference in nearly 20 months.
Following a quiet first half that featured only four shot attempts, the Tigers got it going in the second half, scoring all three goals within a 14-minute span of action. Queensborough broke through in the 52nd minute, when freshman John Pavana scored on a direct kick.
Nearly six minutes later, Queensborough scored again, taking advantage of a Broncos miscue. Kevin Velez played a ball back into the box that was deflected off the leg of a Bronx player and into the netting to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Queensborough, meeting Bronx in the final for just the second time in conference history, added some more insurance in the 66th minute when Junior Guaman finished a header to the back post off a ball from Pavana.
With the game-winning goal and an assist, Pavana was selected the championship’s Most Valuable Player.
“Coach told us at halftime that we have to wake up,” he said. “We have to continue to play. We were cold in the beginning, and he told us once we get warmed up, we’ll get our rhythm and start our match. And then we scored three goals.”
