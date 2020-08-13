Queens is ready to turn over a new leaf.
“‘2020 has been quite a year’ is probably an understatement,” said acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, reflecting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the uptick in violence across the city, protests rallying for an end to police brutality and the damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. Lee, in partnership with the Queens Botanical Garden and various community organizations, launched the “Queens Summer Seeds 2020” program on Aug. 6 in an effort to promote mental and physical wellness and provide a healthy, stress-releasing activity during unprecedented times.
As part of the program, 2,020 seed planter sets will be distributed to all 14 Queens community boards, neighborhood-based organizations and New York City Housing Authority complexes with active community gardens, as well as interested residents.
The seeds, which contain both herb and floral sets, represent the potential for rebirth and recovery.
“Seeds symbolize potential. They represent hope, future. They represent renewal,” said Lee, adding that the initiative can change the way we look at the past year — rather than remembering the destruction scattered across the last few months, the borough can reminisce on how it learned to grow an herb garden. “Perhaps we can sow a brighter and more hopeful future as we are on this road to recovery and rebuild.”
Lee pointed to the various community organizations that partnered with her office for the initiative, all of which had initiated relief programs to aid struggling neighbors during the pandemic, such as 100 Suits in Jamaica, which cooked and delivered meals to homebound seniors, and educators from IS 61 in Corona, who delivered fresh produce and personal protective equipment to students in need. The 18 grassroots organizations, Lee said, represent the strength Queens possesses.
In addition to symbolizing the borough’s potential to sprout out of the pandemic stronger than before, Queens Botanical Garden Executive Director Susan Lacerte noted that the seeds possess a second meaning tied to the borough’s history of gardening.
“The Queens flag has the tulip and the rose, and it’s part of the floral emblem of the borough ... plants are right there,” she said, adding that the Queens Botanical Garden grew out of the Gardens on Parade exhibit of the 1939 World’s Fair. “The community wanted Queens to have a garden, so community members helped take care of that exhibit and it became the Queens Botanical Garden, so there’s a long history with plants.”
To show her appreciation for the funding Lee secured to jumpstart the program, Lacerte attempted to honor her with a gift from the garden.
“Because of the sweetness that you have been sharing all over the borough of Queens, I share with you the last jar of honey that I have from our QBG hive,” she said. Lee, however, was forced to turn down the gift, as her status as a public servant requires, and suggested giving it to a community organization instead.
Queens residents may request a planter by contacting their local community board or Lee’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.