The Thunderbird American Indian Powwow is back!
Queens Farm announced the 42nd annual special admissions weekend will return being suspended last year due to the pandemic.
The three-day powwow features the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and intertribal Native American dance competitions. The event celebrates American Indian Culture through music, dance, authentic Native American-made jewelry, crafts, textiles and food. Over forty Indian Nations will be represented.
The performances are staggered:
• Friday, July 23 from 7 to 10 p.m., though gates open at 6 p.m.;
• Saturday, July 24 from 12 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., though gates open at 10 a.m.; and
• Sunday, July 25 from 12 to 5 p.m., though gates open at 10 a.m.
Online tickets are required and advance tickets are recommended as capacity is limited.
Visit queensfarm.org for ticket pricing and purchasing, event details and Covid visitor guidelines.
