Twenty years ago, Queens College watched the Twin Towers collapse from the safety of its campus.
What normally served as a perfect vista of the Manhattan skyline became a grim and horrid watchtower of the national tragedy. Forty college family members perished in the disaster, along with nearly 3,000 other victims.
The college community commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10, on its Cooperman Plaza, where so many had gathered two decades ago to grieve.
Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) was one of those on campus the day of the tragedy. She recalled running up the sixth floor staircase of Townsend Harris High School to her sophomore chemistry class when the first plane attacked Tower One.
“As you can imagine, what we saw unfolding before our eyes was unnerving, was horrific and was something I will never forget,” she said.
Rozic paid her respects to Jennifer Wong, a Townsend Harris alumna and Bayside native who was one of the thousands of 9/11 victims. Wong, who was working at the World Trade Center, was only 26.
“Today the water on our campus is flowing. This flowing water reminds us of yesterday’s tears, but also of the tears still being shed today,” said the Rev. Jeremy Canna, the college’s rector, during the ceremony’s opening prayer.
“In the depths of pain and suffering, we are grateful to have witnessed the heights of generosity and service. Hands reached out, lives were given. In a metropolis which might at times seem impersonal, faceless, lonely, there was indeed a powerful solidarity born of mutual support, love and self-sacrifice.”
With the city skyline as their backdrop, the campus community silently observed two bell tolls, timed to ring at 8:46 and 9:03 a.m., the times each tower was struck. Wearing all black, students from the Aaron Copland School of Music played “America the Beautiful” and “Fanfare of the Common Man.” The college’s Academic Senate chair, Kevin Ferguson, solemnly read the names of the 40 friends who were lost.
One of the victims was Queens College alumni Mohammad Salman “Sal” Hamdani, who was on his way to work as a Rockefeller University lab analyst when he witnessed smoke coming from the Towers. He used his credentials as an NYPD cadet and part-time EMT to enter the World Trade Center, where he aided victims out of the wreckage but did not make it out himself.
“Instead of running away, like the brave first responders he was preparing to join, he rushed toward the scene that was unfolding and he risked his life. He didn’t make it,” said Frank Wu, the president of the college. “As a New Yorker — even though he didn’t know the people he was running toward to save — he felt that responsibility.”
Prior to the ceremony, Wu presented FDNY Engine 315/Local 125 of Hillcrest with a plaque of appreciation for the station’s service to Queens College, bravery on 9/11 and daily neighborhood protection.
