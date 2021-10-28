For the sixth consecutive season, Queensborough Community College (16-2) won the City University of New York Athletic Conference Community College Women’s Volleyball crown, sweeping Hostos Community College 25-4, 25-18, 25-18 on Monday night at the Bayside school’s Robert F. Kennedy Gymnasium.
QCC President Christine Mangino, top row second from right, even celebrated with the squad.
Besides capturing its ninth CUNYAC championship in program history, all coming within the last 11 seasons of competition under head coach Jason Demas, top row, third from left, the Tigers earned the team’s fifth straight trip to the national tournament with a win last weekend at the Region XV Championships.
At regionals, QCC topped their hosts, Nassau Community College, 3-2 to advance their season to the next level.
Sophomore setter Amira Durkovic, the NJCAA Region XV Setter of the Year, paced the Tigers and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player for both CUNY and Region XV.
Next up for QCC is the District Championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Rockland Rhode Island, then the NJCAA Division III National Championships, Nov. 13 to 15 in Rochester Minn.
“We have a deep team this season and can’t wait to compete at Nationals,” said Demas.
