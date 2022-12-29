Northeast Queens managed to put the “unity” back in “community” in the first half of 2022. Whether it was to welcome back traditions of years past, recover from darker moments or fight for political causes, residents banded together when doing so. Here are the highlights, starting in January and through June.
January
Community Board 11 kicked off the new year by doing what nobody ever thought was possible: It unanimously approved a plan for the district’s bike lane network. That plan was sent to the city’s Department of Transportation for review.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) was denied entry to the City Council chambers on Jan. 5 for refusing to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, and continued to withhold her vaccination status. Asked about it and vaccine mandates by NY1, she said, “I don’t need to show you my papers. This is not Nazi Germany.” Though she later apologized, she was widely criticized for the remarks. By Jan. 20, she was granted a religious exemption by the Council.
Fresh Meadows’ St. Francis Preparatory School held classes remotely for several days following multiple bomb and shooting threats at the school, which had been posted to social media on Jan. 14. That sparked immense concern from parents regarding safety; in-person classes resumed on Jan. 24 with numerous precautions in place. The perpetrator’s IP address had been traced to a person in Baltimore, Md., but the FBI did not find any weapons in the house in question.
February
Northeast Queens residents had one topic on their minds during the month of February: accessory dwelling units. As several state bills sought to allow ADUs to be built, regardless of what local zoning laws might say, members of CB 11 expressed concern about how allowing ADUs could disrupt their way of life in an area dominated with single-family housing. Advocates, on the other hand, argue that legalizing such units could create more housing and allow the government to bring them up to code. Northeast Queens residents weren’t buying it, and many had safety concerns. In light of opposition from Northeast Queens, Long Island and some Westchester residents, Gov. Hochul ultimately removed the majority of her plan for ADUs from her budget proposal.
Meanwhile, Con Edison gas and electric bills spiked across the state, and Northeast Queens residents did not go unscathed.
On Feb. 21, members of the area’s Bangladeshi community gathered at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Homelawn Street to commemorate the co-naming of Little Bangladesh Avenue. The occasion was widely attended, and there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air.
That same week, Glen Oaks residents were surprised to find that the Key Food in the Glen Oaks Shopping Center had abruptly closed, leaving them without a supermarket nearby. Many had to travel to Great Neck or Bay Terrace to do their food shopping.
March
Northeast Queens got its first taste of 2023’s City Council elections as former state Sen. Tony Avella announced in March that he would challenge Paladino for her seat, once again. In announcing the run, Avella turned heads when he said that creating a “government in exile” could be warranted in light of Paladino’s membership. The councilmember’s camp fired back, saying Avella was “delusional.”
Bayside welcomed back its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Those in attendance grinned ear to ear as they donned the color green.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed that JMart would replace the Little Neck Shop & Stop, which had closed in October 2021.
But the March 19 shooting of a teen outside a Bayside Airbnb marked the beginning of a difficult time in Northeast Queens. The area’s 111th Precinct is known to be one of the safest in Queens, if not the entire city; the incident therefore sparked a rally just days later, as residents raised questions about the status of the house in question, where a party had been held the night of the shooting.
That afternoon, a student walking home from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School was approached by a group of four people and was shot in the arm. At least two of those involved in the incident, both of whom were arrested, were also Cardozo students, though they later transferred elsewhere; a third arrest was made in May.
Area elected officials held a press conference in Oakland Gardens the following week as the community remained in awe of the second shooting in a week.
Discussion of mask and vaccination mandates were front and center once again as Mayor Adams took to Citi Field to announce that visiting athletes and performers would no longer need to be vaccinated. The move was criticized from numerous angles, including from Paladino, who, days later, held an anti-mandate rally at the Unisphere.
April
Northeast Queens kicked off the month of April by working toward several improvements in the area. On April 9, work on a new Bay Terrace Library began. The same week, CB 11 approved plans for a new bridge, new acceleration lanes and more on Oceania Street and on the Long Island Expressway, respectively.
Queens also honored legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver. The borough paid homage to the Hall of Famer on Opening Day (also Jackie Robinson Day) when the Mets unveiled his statue outside Citi Field, a moment for the history books in Queens.
But that was far from the only news coming out of Willets Point in April. Discussion of Mets owner Steve Cohen potentially building a casino to the east of Citi Field gained momentum in the spring.
May
Northeast Queens residents watched with the rest of the nation at the beginning of May as a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked, revealing that Roe v. Wade was poised to be overturned. Across the borough, residents protested to protect the right to choose an abortion.
CB 11 made its opposition to the rezoning of Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant loud and clear in May, voting unanimously against the proposal for a commercial overlay which would allow the eatery to expand. That was only the beginning of a political saga, which would play out in the fall.
Days later, the community would bid farewell to longtime activist Mandingo Osceola Tshaka, who led a years-long campaign to honor those buried at the Ole Burial Ground of Flushing, among his numerous other pursuits. Tshaka, a Bayside resident, also served on CB 11.
The Fresh Meadows Library closed its doors for construction starting; it is expected to reopen soon.
The middle of the month marked the culmination of the months-long redistricting saga. The state’s new state Senate and Congressional maps had been challenged in court, ultimately causing those primary elections to be delayed from June to August. In Northeast Queens, the final maps — which were drawn by a court-appointed special master — led state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) to run in the other’s district, as they each no longer lived in their own districts under the final version.
Northeast Queens closed out the month by celebrating the return of the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, which is said to be one of the largest hometown parades in the country. Despite a grueling, late-spring heat, community members came out to Northern Boulevard en masse to take part in the festivities.
June
Paladino captured a fair amount of attention in June, as the Chronicle reported at the time that she was one of only two city councilmembers who had not yet introduced any of her own legislation. She would go on to be the last to do so (that took until the fall).
But Paladino garnered widespread attention when she denounced city funds being spent on Drag Queen Story Hour, a program designed to celebrate gender diversity through reading. In doing so, she made several anti-LGBTQIA+ comments, even going as far as to equate the program to “child grooming.” She also threatened to pull funding from any school in her district found to be hosting the program. Her comments resulted in calls for her censure and to be stripped of her committee assignments.
Though Paladino said her constituents had “been vocal” about their concern on the topic, the Chronicle found that opinions were fairly mixed among District 19 parents.
Schools were a concern boroughwide, even as the academic year came to a close. Mayor Adams’ cuts to the city’s education budget sparked outrage from Queens parents, many from area neighborhoods. Northeast Queens parents watched with baited breath as the fight for mayoral control of schools continued from the spring and into June. Although Adams had pushed for a four-year extension of the policy, a two-year deal was ultimately agreed upon.
