Purse snatcher in Fresh Meadows

The NYPD is searching for an individual wanted in connection to a string of robberies in the Fresh Meadows area.

The perpetrator has targeted women between the ages of 38 and 67 on eight occasions, forcibly grabbing their purses and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 9 near 67th Avenue and 194th Lane at approximately 7 p.m. The suspect grabbed a purse from a 44-year-old female victim, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect struck twice on Dec. 15 in a similar manner near 67th Avenue and Peck Avenue and then 196th Street and 73rd Avenue. The fourth incident occurred on Dec. 20 near 192nd Street and 73rd Avenue at 6:30 p.m., where he robbed a 67-year-old woman of her cell phone, two credit cards and $350 in cash. One of the victim’s credit cards was used at a Sephora store in Bay Terrace less than an hour later.

The suspect struck twice on Dec. 22 and twice on Dec. 24, each time again forcibly removing a woman’s purse.

He escaped on foot on most occasions, but once fled in a silver vehicle and on another occasion in a black sedan.

The unapprehended individual is described as a black male, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans. The vehicles are described as a gray four-door Mercedes Benz and a dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.