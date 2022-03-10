Community Board 11’s March 7 meeting was a two-and-a-half-hour potpourri, taking up issues like the co-naming of 217th Street and Corbett Road as “Big Jim” Corcoran Way and the Little Neck pump station before the vote on this year’s slate of officers.
Ultimately, the group voted to keep its previous chairs in their seats, with Michael Budabin at the helm, Victor Dadras as first vice chair, Christine Haider as second vice chair and Henry Euler as third vice chair.
In addition to staffers from the offices of numerous elected officials, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) spoke at the meeting, fielding questions from constituents on high school admissions, skyrocketing gas prices and still-high Con Ed bills.
In response to concerns about criteria for high school admissions, Liu said, “Equity is important, but we can pursue equity and excellence at the same time.” He continued, “People criticize me for that, saying, ‘Well, equity and excellence sometimes run counter to each other.’ I don’t think they’re counter to each other at all — I think we pursue both at the same time. That means we try to make sure that everybody has equal opportunity to get into our selective high schools, without necessarily watering down the process.”
Also in attendance was Officer Luigi Galano from the 111th Precinct, who spoke of numerous car thefts in the area and reminded residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave key fobs in the ignition.
Dadras, who is also chair of the Transportation Committee, presented on the panel’s prior recommendation to co-name 217th Street and Corbett Road “Big Jim” Corcoran Way. Corcoran, who lived across the street from the corner in question, was well-known in the community and was a drum major in the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums band.
According to Dadras, the Corcoran family approached the board about the possibility about a year ago; the Bayside Historical Society has since written a letter of support. The full board overwhelmingly voted to recommend the co-naming as well, with only one vote against.
Euler and fellow board member Paul DiBenedetto discussed the city’s plan to update the Little Neck pump station, which is on 40th Avenue between 247th and 248th streets. The station is currently below grade, which leaves it vulnerable to flooding. The proposed plan would add a one-story building to the existing pump station, and bring the facility back from the street, steering clear of the train station.
Board members, as well as Alicia West of the Department of Environmental Protection, emphasized the environmental benefits of the update.
“As it’s currently situated, there is a massive amount of flooding, because the road grade leads right into a Udalls Trail Network, and the way that the roadway and the creek interface, that gets clogged up with debris and garbage,” said board member Lander Bravo. He added that the new plan would “benefit us in service of our environment.”
Aside from a few questions members asked West regarding the height of the building, the board was mostly in agreement on the plan, which it voted to approve. Only one member voted against it, and another abstained.
According to Euler, the project is meant to begin in October 2023, and is expected to be completed by March 2026.
