This Saturday’s quadralingual event is no different. Through works and activities like drawing workshops, participatory sculpture, printed comics and augmented reality on smartphones, attendees will gain insight into immigrant experiences, social injustice and more.
Several of the artists whose work will be featured are based in Flushing, such as Cody Herrmann and Lily & Honglei. Other artists include Eunhae Park and David Younghwan Lee.
“I am excited for people to be able to engage with artist-led projects and workshops at Maple Playground,” said Herrmann, who is also a project associate for KAF. “The park is an important place in the neighborhood for people of all ages — I think it is the perfect venue to highlight Korea Art Forum’s ongoing commitment to increase language access and opportunities for immigrant communities to participate in NYC’s art scene and cultural production.”
Since its founding in 2013, KAF has sought to “bridge the world through art,” by promoting art that encourages public engagement and, by extension, peaceful coexistence.
