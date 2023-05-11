PS 94 scores at competition 1
Photo courtesy Ellie chung-glus

Five PS 94 students represented their school at the Queens Championships for the Department of Education’s Battle of the Boroughs Minecraft Education Challenge last weekend.

Teams were tasked with creating a Minecraft version of the borough that would be sustainable yet equitable. Competing among teams in their assigned classrooms, the school’s third-grade squad, Angelica Chan and Kaya Gim, won second place while fourth-graders Lauren Ahn, Ellie Jeong and Ashley Kang took third.

Above, the winners pose with their certificates next to computer science teacher Ellie Chung-Glus, right.

