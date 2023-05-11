Five PS 94 students represented their school at the Queens Championships for the Department of Education’s Battle of the Boroughs Minecraft Education Challenge last weekend.
Teams were tasked with creating a Minecraft version of the borough that would be sustainable yet equitable. Competing among teams in their assigned classrooms, the school’s third-grade squad, Angelica Chan and Kaya Gim, won second place while fourth-graders Lauren Ahn, Ellie Jeong and Ashley Kang took third.
Above, the winners pose with their certificates next to computer science teacher Ellie Chung-Glus, right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.