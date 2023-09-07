After several years in limbo, the renovation of Bayside’s PS 31 will resume under a new contractor, the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) announced last Thursday.
Former Councilman Paul Vallone had secured funding for upgrades to the school eight years ago, Paladino told the Chronicle; according to her, the building is one of the oldest schools in the area. But since then, the building has remained covered in scaffolding and netting, despite little progress on the work itself.
“The school’s a disaster,” the councilmember said, recalling a time last year when leaks left classroom walls wet. Later, she noted there was a six-month period when the school did not have hot water.
The Chronicle reported last year that the school’s gym floor had suffered damage while repairs to the roof stalled. Rain coming through the roof also wreaked havoc on the school’s award-winning computer lab.
Community Board 11 member C. Omarr Evans also said last fall that parents were told the delay was due to ongoing litigation between the construction company and the scaffolding company.
Though Paladino did not cite that litigation as the cause of the delay, she said there was a “discrepancy” between the School Construction Authority and the contractor, one large enough to stall work for several years.
“I worked very hard to get them at the table,” the councilmember said. “That was not to be.”
She said she urged the SCA to hire a new contractor.
Kevin Ortiz, a spokesperson for the SCA, declined to comment on the renovation at PS 31.
Now that a new contractor is on the job, Paladino said, the crew will “mobilize full force” as the new school year begins. Work will begin with the removal of the old boiler followed by the connection of a new boiler, pending FDNY approval. After that, scaffolding from one of the building’s facades can come down.
The councilmember’s office said it is in the process of reviewing the scope of the work from the old renovation contract. Given the long delays, some other improvements may be warranted.
