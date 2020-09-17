A Fresh Meadows school is set to get a much needed upgrade, though the Department of Education is keeping many of the details under wraps.
“The good news that I can report tonight is that we have struck a deal for an addition at PS 26,” City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) revealed at Community Board 8’s Sept. 9 meeting. “I expect it will be about a $70 million investment in our community.”
The councilmember noted that the Rufus King elementary school is overcrowded and not handicapped-accessible, two issues the project will address. The addition will also be accessible to special needs students from nearby PS 224.
The specifics are not available at this time as the addition has been paused in its infancy due to the pandemic, according to the School Construction Authority, the project’s designer and contractor.
A spokesperson from the DOE confirmed the delay on the PS 26 addition, as well as the majority of most school building projects. Once the pause is lifted, the agency will establish a timeline and reveal the proposed amenities.
Grodenchik did reveal to the Chronicle, however, that an elevator will be included in the plans.
“One of the shames of New York City is that so much is not accessible for people with limits,” he said, noting that the school was most likely erected in the 1930s. He also said the addition, which will connect with the existing building, will form a “T” shape at the south end and account for approximately 20,000 square feet.
“There will be the typical amenities that you do find in most schools,” Grodenchik said. “I know [Principal Andrew Pecorella] wanted to do additional science and art classrooms and those things, but that will be determined as we move forward.”
