The Main Street busway is finally coming to Flushing, with many upgrades already underway, but that didn’t stop protesters from marching in the rain Sunday afternoon begging for the project to stop before it starts.
“We’re still under this pandemic. People are struggling to survive,” said Executive Director of Asian American Community Empowerment, or BRACE, Andy Chen, an event organizer. “We can’t imagine how many businesses will go out of business with this plan.”
The project, originally scheduled to begin in June, will close off vehicular traffic for the 0.6-mile stretch of Main Street from Northern Boulevard to Sanford Avenue to speed up bus service. The section of Main Street set to be altered already features bus and truck priority treatments in the southbound direction.
The Department of Transportation had delayed the project for nearly a year to strengthen community outreach. But the opponents have not been swayed.
BRACE and the Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights organized the dreary protest that began on the steps of the Flushing Library, traveled along Main Street to Roosevelt Avenue and looped back around. They were joined by longtime busway opponent City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who has voiced concerns that it will discourage a large part of the population who drives into the neighborhood for shopping, a gamble the already-struggling small businesses are not willing to make during the pandemic. State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) also joined the march.
The Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District found that nearly 98 percent of Downtown Flushing businesses oppose the project — but another area economic association believes the busway will bring prosperity to the area.
“We believe that there is a lot of fear and misinformation that is being spread through rumors in Downtown Flushing that are taking advantage of people’s concerns of the current economic crisis,” said John Choe, the executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. “We have to look at the facts and the data rather than speculate.”
Choe referred to a 2015 MTA Main Street Shopper Study that found that only under 20 percent of people arrive to the neighborhood by car compared to 27 percent who come by bus. Only 4 percent of those drivers park their car on Main Street, while most drivers opt for garages or lots.
Increased foot traffic on Main Street as a result of the busway could bring additional revenue into the neighborhood, Choe said. He and other stakeholders visited Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn in early September to find it thriving with a 10-year-old busway claiming the street, and believe one would bring the same positivity to Flushing.
“It’s clear the busway has actually helped businesses in those areas,” he said. “You see a very vibrant district coordinator full of people supporting local businesses. That’s what we want in Downtown Flushing. We know several businesses that have already closed because there’s not enough foot traffic ... Without transportation upgrades like the busway we can expect more businesses to close.”
