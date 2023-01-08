Holding a small sign lined with green, sparkly washi tape that read “Follow the money!” Douglaston resident Kathleen Connell was one of approximately 100 Northeast Queens and Long Island residents standing on the corner of Northern Boulevard and Douglaston Parkway Saturday morning — just outside the district office of newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) — calling for the congressman’s resignation.
“I have never seen so many [lawn] signs for anybody, and you have to wonder: ‘Who paid for those signs?’” she told the Chronicle. “All along the side of the road — they were everywhere. Where is the money coming from?”
Indeed, concerns about Santos’ campaign finances are the latest in the slew of questions raised about the congressman in the weeks since The New York Times published a scathing exposé, documenting Santos’ largely falsified resume and dubious finances. Since then, voters and politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee and for him to resign. Both the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly have opened investigations into the congressman; meanwhile, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and state Attorney General Tish James are looking into doing the same.
Even before speakers began addressing the crowd, a palpable sense of anger could be felt among the crowd. Waving signs that read “NY District 3 deserves a special election” and “Have you no shame Santos” — the latter an homage to Tulsi Gabbard’s recent interview with the then-congressman-elect — protesters joined in chants of “Liar, liar, pants on fire,” and “We deserve better.” Glen Cove resident Casey Sabella, the protest’s chief organizer, handed out pins with the rest of her team with the lyrics, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” from Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” over Santos’ photo, among several others.
That energy continued into the program itself as Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) riled up the crowd as he called for Santos’ resignation.
“When George Santos was elected, early on, I had every intention of trying to work with him,” Braunstein said. “But that was before we found out that he was a pathological liar. That was before he became a national laughing stock.
“Right now, there's no way I can work with this guy,” he continued. “I can’t — in good conscience — refer constituents to his office for services. I can't ask him to sign onto a letter or join us for a press conference on a local matter. And I certainly can't suggest to local community groups and nonprofits that they reach out to him for federal funding.
“He's basically useless to us right now. And not only is he not effective locally, he's not going to be effective in Congress, either.”
Braunstein’s words stood in direct opposition to Santos’ post-swearing-in statement, which was released early Saturday morning. "Now is the time to put political differences aside, stop the finger pointing, and start delivering results,” the statement reads. “The work of Congress is not about my personal life, this is about delivering results for my constituents, finding bipartisan solutions and reversing abysmal policies that have caused some of the worst inflation and crime in our nation's history." Santos’ office did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment on the protest.
Among Saturday’s speakers was Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who ran against Santos in the general election.
“We’re not here today [to talk] about Democratic and Republican politics.We’re here today to come together as one,” Zimmerman said. “Are you angry and frustrated?”
When his question was met with shouting from the audience, Zimmerman replied, “Well, so am I — believe me.”
But the source of that anger varied among demonstrators; as one protester from Manhasset told the Chronicle when asked what Santos allegation frustrated him most, “Where do we start?”
For some, like Roslyn Heights resident Nancy Solomon, it was the fact that Santos lied about his Jewish ancestry, which he has defended by saying he is “Jew-ish.”
“I’m just totally outraged that this man could be elected and seated based on total fabrications of everything that we care about,” she told the Chronicle. “I’m Jewish — my family actually did come from Russia — and for him to say that he’s a grandson of Holocaust survivors, when his own parents and their parents were born in Brazil, to me, it’s just unbelievable.” She also raised questions about his campaign finances.
For others, it was a combination of those things. Great Neck’s Howard Herman suggested as much as he held a sign that read: “Fake Jew, Real Gonif.”
Little Neck resident Pearl Chang brought her school-aged son, Elliot, to Saturday’s protest. “When this whole Santos thing broke, I was talking to my 10-year-old and she was listening to it, and she said to me — she's 10 years old — she's like, ‘Well, Mom, I'm 45 years old and I graduated from Harvard Law,’” Chang said with a chuckle.
Asked about her choice to bring her son, she added, “I just thought, ‘You know what? This is a lesson.’ We tell our children to tell the truth — don’t lie, lying is bad.”
Elliot added with a smile that the protest “was good.”
Douglaston resident Paul Porcello had been on a walk with his wife, Johanna, and their four-month-old daughter when he discovered the protest, and decided to stick around. “If you lie like that in your resume for a job anywhere, you’re not going to get the job,” he said, referring to Santos’ false claims that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. “You would think if the guy had a shred of decency, he would have resigned after people found out.”
He seemed optimistic about the prospect of a House Ethics Committee investigation. “If you lie about everything that he’s just lied about — you know, everything with his family and finances … “I'm sure [the Ethics Committee is] going to accomplish something.
“The wheels of justice turn slowly … you just have to trust the system and have patience.”
Nor are constituents ready to ease the pressure on Santos. Sabella encouraged those in attendance to sign her petition calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation. She also told the Chronicle that organizers are working to make more inroads in Northern Queens, as a large contingent of the crowd was from Long Island.
“I always say that organizing builds in that we build for scale, so the more you do, the better it gets,” Sabella said. Noting that she has been in contact with several Queens Democratic groups, she added, “I feel like [today’s protest] a good first spot for outreach, but there's more to be done.”
Those interested in signing the petition may do so here.
