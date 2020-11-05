The Parks Department unveiled a $6.8 million restoration to the 56-year-old Fountain of the Fairs in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Oct. 28.
The project transformed the Reflecting Pool into an interactive mist garden. Specialized jets were installed to create a cooling cloud that will refresh visitors on summer days while still retaining its 1964 imprint with the original design and dimensions.
The project was introduced in 2016 after the pool sustained flooding damage from Superstorm Sandy. Other upgrades include new seating, a drinking fountain, updated plumbing and new pavement designed to reflect the art deco style of ’30s New York.
