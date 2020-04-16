Queensborough Community College is aiding frontline healthcare workers stay safe while tending to COVID-19 patients by manufacturing headbands for protective face shields.
In collaboration with Stony Brook University, the college is also helping with the production of 5,000 face shields by laser-cutting special plastic sheets that will form transparent masks that will be sent to Stony Brook University Hospital frontline workers. Queensborough is producing the headbands on its Stratasys J450 3D printer.
Additionally, Memorial Sloan Kettering is consulting with Queensborough on the development and production of specialized swabs that could be used for patient examinations and virus testing.
