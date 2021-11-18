St. Francis Prep honored its veteran alumni with a ceremony Nov. 10.
Several social studies classes served as audience members for the event, and listened in as Friend of SFP and U.S. Army veteran Michael McMahon, at podium, spoke.
The Fresh Meadows Catholic school recognized McMahon and 10 other veterans who were able to attend the Wednesday event, held in the school’s auditorium: Also from the Army were Kevin Carroll ’90, Kevin Halpin ’93, Francis Higbie ’62, James McDermott ’61, John Pereira ’62, and faculty members Michael Melendez and Anthony Grimm. Jonathan Ally ’16 and William Vallely ’97 served in the Marines, and Jophiel Philips ’99 served in the Air Force.
“It was great for this event to once again provide a fitting recognition to those in our community who served our country, or currently serve, while demonstrating how we continue to honor and respect their courage and dedication,” the school said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.