The man believed responsible for killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her pajama-clad body next to the Long Island Expressway was indicted on murder charges Dec. 2, the district attorney announced.
Goey Charles was arrested Oct. 26, three days after a passerby saw Vanessa Pierre’s body on the side of the Horace Harding Expressway Bayside Hills with a pair of gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck. Police discovered her lying face down and when emergency responders arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.
NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison released surveillance video via Twitter that contained footage, allegedly, of Charles, dragging Pierre’s body out of an SUV and next to a bush on the side of the roadway. According to the DA, the video shows Charles emerging from a white Dodge Challenger at 2:50 a.m. and climbing into the back, where the 29 year-old mother of his unborn child can be seen moving. After Charles emerges again, Pierre appears motionless and stretched out across the length of the backseat.
At about 4:30 a.m., Charles drags Pierre’s body out of the car, leaves her on the sidewalk and drives away.
According to various news outlets, Pierre was six months pregnant and working as a nurse practitioner. The Long Island couple had been dating for over a year before Charles allegedly murdered her during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“The defendant is accused of committing a despicable, irreparable act of domestic violence — killing the young woman who was to be the mother of his child, dragging her limp body from a car and then abandoning her body alongside a road. He will be held accountable for his alleged actions,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.
Charles is set to return to court Feb. 3. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.