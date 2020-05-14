Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and officers from the 109th Precinct teamed up to distribute personal protective equipment to the Bland Houses in Downtown Flushing on Thursday, May 7,
The equipment was donated by area businesses and organizations and included over 1,000 face masks for the Bland residents, as well as 500 N95 masks and goggles for frontline workers and police officers. At the event, Kim stated that further equipment, including hand sanitizer, was on its way.
The distribution by the Assembly member and the precinct is just the first of a series — other distributions will be made throughout the district in the coming weeks.
