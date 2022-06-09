Nearly 250 households in Fresh Meadows were left without power Monday after a utility pole with a transformer came down around 7:30 a.m., a Con Edison spokesperson said that afternoon.
The pole — located on the north side of 50th Avenue, just east of 193rd Street — held the transformer that provides power to homes spanning across 50th Avenue between Underhill Avenue and Hollis Court Boulevard.
But it wasn’t the usual snow, wind storms or hurricanes that led to the pole’s demise: Capt. John Portalatin of the NYPD’s 111th Precinct said the pole itself split.
“The crack was, like, high up,” he told the Chronicle. “My cop said it looked like the pole was old, looked like it had just cracked over time.”
That contradicted what both the Con Ed spokesperson and another source familiar with the matter initially told the Chronicle, both saying a vehicle had crashed into the pole. But later, Portalatin clarified: It was the other way around.
“The pole with the transformer split at the base, and fell on top of a parked vehicle,” he said Wednesday.
Portalatin added that no one was injured.
The Con Ed spokesperson went back on the company’s initial statement Wednesday, saying the cause was “under review.”
Though initially power was estimated to be restored by 4:30 that afternoon, that was pushed back to 6:30. According to the same Con Ed spokesperson, the affected households all got power back by 8 p.m.
