Powell’s Cove Park will grow by nearly two acres, though most likely not for another two or three years.
The city Department of Environmental Protection, which presides over land adjacent to the northwestern segment of the parkland, will transfer its rehabilitated wetland to the city Parks Department. The land was previously inaccessible to the public and used to store equipment for a sewage treatment plant.
According to Parks press officer Charisse Hill, the 1.85-acre land transfer is part of an effort by the DEP to install a new interceptor sewer at the Tallman Island Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, located a third of a mile north of the Powell’s Cove Park.
The interceptor sewer would substantially reduce sewer overflows into the surrounding water bodies, thus contributing to a restoration of Powell’s Cove Park, Hill said. The DEP had closed the western section of Powell’s Cove Park from 2012 to 2015 for the same reason — an underground interceptor sewer line leading to Tallman Island increased the sewer plant’s treatment capacity by up to 160 million gallons of wastewater daily, as well as reduced overflows of untreated waste into local waters during wet weather.
As part of the impending project, the agencies have restored 1.3 acres of tidal wetland and 3 acres of grassland, which included 700 trees and shrubs and scenic walking paths inside the park space.
“Parks’ goal is to use this (upcoming) transfer of property to expand the adjacent Powell’s Cove Park by transforming this passive space into a recreational oasis,” Hill said in an email to the Chronicle. When it is completed, parkgoers will be able to walk a full mile along the beach from Powell’s Cove Boulevard to 138th Street in Malba.
The park was created in 1999 in an effort to protect tidal wetlands and the natural environment of the marshland region. The last time it was expanded was in January 2019, when a walkway to the park was added on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 130th Street following a strong community push by the Coastal Preservation Network and City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).
“We are thrilled to regain public access to another large waterfront parcel in the northern part of our town, which will greatly expand Powell’s Cove Park and will give residents more space to enjoy the beautiful views of the East River and Whitestone Bridge,” said Kathryn Cervino, the group’s president and a significant advocate for public waterfront access in College Point.
“Piece by piece, the city really is building a magnificent waterfront park!” she said, noting that her fight for waterfront access at Tallman Island is still ongoing — the CPN and Vallone are hosting a meeting Feb. 26 to discuss future initiatives.
The park expansion, which has not yet been posted to Parks’ capital project tracker, is in its early phases. The agencies expect the design phase to kick off later this year, when community members will be encouraged to attend visioning meetings to determine priorities and amenities for the site. The transfer of land is expected to take place sometime in 2022, though Parks is already prepared for the possibility that it could experience delays due to Covid-19.
