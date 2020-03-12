The Coastal Preservation Network is hosting its first of three Bucket Brigades on Sunday, March 15, to clean the East River coastline of Powell’s Cove Park in College Point.
The advocacy group dedicated to protecting the coastal environment of Northeast Queens is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning at the park’s Seventh Avenue and 130th Street entrance, volunteers will help to remove bricks and concrete that were disposed on the beach years ago.
All volunteers will be provided with gloves, tools and hand sanitizer, but are encouraged to bring their own drinking water in a reusable bottle. Service credit is available for students.
Two other Bucket Brigade events will follow — on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, or to reserve a spot as a volunteer, visit the organization at coastalpreservation.org, or reach Coastal Preservation Network President Kathryn Cervino at kathryncervino@gmail.com or by calling (917) 612-0235.
