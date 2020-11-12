“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we are complaining. It might seem pointless, it might seem like it’s a waste of time but it really isn’t. Complain, get out there, make noise ... If we don’t complain, nothing gets done and that’s typically the problem in College Point.”
At a Nov. 9 meeting, Jennifer Shannon of A Better College Point revealed a task force is in the works to accomplish just what she said is needed.
The proposed neighborhood watch would be public observers and middlemen for bringing suspicious or illegal behavior to the proper law enforcement agents. A Better College Point Facebook page member John Cassar first proposed the idea, which was further fleshed out in partnership with other area organizations, the Coastal Preservation Network and Graffiti & Litter Free College Point.
“I think I see a community here that has heart and that has a passion for their neighborhood and I think that the resounding common denominator of this evening at this meeting has been, ‘How can we impact and make our community better?’” Cassar said at the meeting, a sentiment that was met with cheers. “The only way we will ever tackle this issue ... is if we band together and share the information, not only as partners with each other, but with our resources.”
The organizers also cited former 109th Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Keith Shine as inspiration for the task force. One of the many points Shine consistently made at public forums and community meetings, Shannon said, was to never put yourself in danger when observing something out of the ordinary. The best option is to pick up the phone and report unusual activity to either 311, 911 or the 109th Precinct directly.
“Obviously, we are not going to go out and arrest people,” Shannon explained. “We’re not going to go around and say, ‘You can’t do that.’ It’s more of an observe thing — observe, be aware and watch. If you see things, report things. Don’t keep it to yourself.”
Crime in the 109th Precinct, which encompasses College Point as well as parts of Flushing, Malba and Whitestone, has seen a 2.5 percent uptick overall for the year thus far compared to the first-three quarters of 2019. The increases can be attributed to a nearly 62 percent rise in auto thefts and a 33 percent rise in burglaries.
Earlier in the Monday meeting, the commanding officer, Captain John O’Connell, emphasized the importance of community engagement between the NYPD and the community to combat the rising property crimes. Strong trust and communication can lead to reduced incidents, he said, an objective the proposed neighborhood watch hopes to achieve.
The three civic organizations do not yet have a complete vision, but are evaluating public interest. Those interested in implementing the task force or in participating are encouraged to fill out a short survey on abettercollegepoint.com.
In other business Coastal Preservation Network President Kathryn Cervino announced a cleanup at Powell’s Cove Park on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit coastalpreservation.org.
