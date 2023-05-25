More than 100 people headed to the Pomonok Playground last weekend for the Pomonok Softball League’s 50th reunion.
According to Flushing resident Al Stark, the league’s president, the league was first started by Pomonok Community Center Director Lee DaDario. After that league dissolved in the mid-1960s, a new version of it emerged in 1973, playing games throughout spring, summer and early fall until 1985.
Stark said the league was quite the hit, drawing crowds to the stands as they played under the lights. Each season was complete with a draft, All-Star game and home run derby.
Players often had fun with team names, as well — among them were Reilly’s Renegades, the Gamblers and the Aliens.
The group didn’t play a game last weekend, but they enjoyed seeing each other nonetheless.
“Even though there is a hockey field in right field and we couldn’t play a game if we wanted to … No one can take away all those memories,” Stark said in an email to the Chronicle.
— Sophie Krichevsky
