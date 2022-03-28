As a small group of reporters, government aides and their respective elected officials gathered at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway Monday morning, a feeling of disbelief seemed to hang in the air.
A Benjamin N. Cardozo High School student, 16, had been shot in the arm on that corner while walking home from school Friday afternoon, which Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) were planning to address on Monday.
But the thought that electeds had held a press conference regarding a March 19 shooting in the 111th Precinct of the New York Police Department — specifically, in Bayside — just days before seemed almost unimaginable. Friday’s shooting, which occurred on the border of Bayside and Oakland Gardens, was the second shooting incident in the 111th this year, the first being in Bayside. The 111th has long been viewed as one of the safest precincts in all of Queens, if not all of New York City. On top of that, as several mentioned numerous times on Monday, Cardozo is among the area’s most prestigious schools.
According to Capt. John Portalatin of the 111th Precinct, two of the four people involved with the incident have been arrested. One was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as officers allegedly found a revolver in his bookbag. Video evidence does not show the second person shooting at the victim, Portalatin said; he was charged with trespassing, as he allegedly tried to hide from police in someone’s backyard. The other two perpetrators fled on foot.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery, he added.
Portalatin, the precinct’s commander, said that the two arrested are both under 16, and that they — along with the victim — are students are Cardozo High School. As of Monday afternoon, the investigation is still ongoing and the motive is unknown. The two young men arrested were released to their parents.
Meng was the only one of the three officials who had spoken at Friday’s press conference in Bayside; the site of that shooting is not in Lee’s district. Much the same as in her remarks on Friday, Meng said Monday, “We really wanted to come here today to say that we stand together as elected officials, as community leaders, and we say that we will not tolerate violence in our community.” Making specific reference to the 111th’s work in relation to the March 19 shooting, she added, “They have been on top of things. They have been in touch with us, with the community, with elected officials, doing everything they can to make people feel safer.”
And while the sentiment Meng put forth was consistent among the three politicians, the two councilmembers seemed to differ greatly in their responses to the incident.
Paladino, who has been forthcoming about her tough on crime approach and unwavering support of the NYPD, took the opportunity to push for increased personnel in the precinct. “There are only 100 police officers with the 111th Precinct,” she said. “That’s not how it should be.” At the same time, she called the shooting “an isolated incident.”
Lee, on the other hand, emphasized the need for additional mental health services in city schools. “A lot of the students have been facing a lot of social emotional adjustments since coming back from the pandemic,” said Lee, who chairs the Council’s Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions Committee, a panel Paladino sits on, as well. “And that is something that we need to highlight.”
Paladino also said that Cardozo High School — where her son graduated more than 20 years ago — has between two and five safety officers, but that a school of its size should have five to 10. Lee agreed that more officers were needed, but noted that, as Principal Meagan Colby told her, the staffing issue is a product of the pandemic. Lee also suggested working to strengthen the NYPD’s relationship with students is warranted.
Dionne Dorsey, who is an executive board member for the Cardozo PTA and a member of the School Leadership Team, also spoke at Monday’s conference, and reiterated her confidence in the school. “As a parent and volunteer at Cardozo, I am strengthened by the collaborative effort and partnership that is fostered by the Cardozo High School community, a school of excellence, a school with heart,” she said. Cardozo’s administration did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment prior to publication.
