Gov. Hochul, Rep. Grace Meng and Councilmember Sandra Ung recently visited several small businesses in Northeast Queens and met their owners, along with members of their staff, as they discussed the issues facing the area, including support for small business.
At top, Meng, second from left, Hochul, center right, and Ung beat the heat with some shaved ice at Fresh U, a new juice and health food joint in Bayside, located at 45-54 Bell Blvd.
After that, the lawmakers made a stop across the street at Mochinut, which, as the name suggests, serves mochi donuts. The Bayside storefront is the company’s third New York City location.
The group stayed in Bayside for dinner, enjoying their meal at Shanghai You Garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.