Mayor Adams joined the Department for the Aging and Queens electeds last Friday at the Benjamin Rosenthal Innovative Senior Center in Flushing to hand out 1,000 tablets to elderly members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
Clockwise from above, seniors check out their new tablets and are greeted by Adams; Councilmember Sandra Ung hands a tablet to a resident; Assemblymember Ron Kim greets constituents waiting in line for a tablet; and Rep. Grace Meng, center, Assemblymember Nily Rozic, right, and Adams greet a constituent.
